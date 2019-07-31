Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Blows fourth save
Hendriks blew the save against the Brewers on Tuesday, pitching 1.1 innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out four.
For the second straight game, Hendriks was summoned to protect a lead in the eighth inning and was unable to close the door. He gave up a game-tying single to the first batter he faced, then served up a solo home run to Eric Thames in the ninth inning after Oakland had recaptured the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Hendriks has now blown three of his last four save opportunities, and with former closer Blake Treinen pitching well to pick up the win in two of those games, there may be some thought about reversing their roles.
