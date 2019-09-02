Hendriks allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout while recording two outs during a blown save in the ninth against the Yankees on Sunday.

The 30-year-old actually came in with two runners on base and one out in the eighth. He retired the side in the frame, but he let both inherited runners to score, bringing the Yankees within one run. Then, Hendriks allowed two solo homers without tallying an out during the ninth to complete the collapse. Hendriks is 4-2 with 17 saves and five blown opportunities this year. He also has a 1.77 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 71.1 innings.