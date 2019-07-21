Hendricks (4-1) allowed two runs on three hits in 0.2 innings Sunday, striking out one batter while blowing the save and taking the loss against the Twins.

Since blowing his first save chance of the year on June 12, Hendricks has been lights out while converting his last eight opportunities. Despite the ugly performance Sunday, the 30-year-old still owns a 1.46 ERA with a terrific 70:18 K:BB.