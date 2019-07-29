Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Blows two-run lead
Hendriks was charged with his third blown save in Sunday's win over the Rangers, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Hendriks got the call early Sunday, inheriting a one-on, one-out scenario in the eighth and the Athletics clinging to a two-run lead. The normally reliable closer proceeded to surrender run-scoring hits to Nomar Mazara and Willie Calhoun, as well as an RBI groundout to Asdrubal Cabrera. Two of Hendriks' three blown saves for the season have come in his last three appearances, and with former closer Blake Treinen, who earned the win Sunday, having generated five straight scoreless appearances, it remains to be seen whether manager Bob Melvin will begin to afford the latter more ninth-inning work moving forward.
