Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Bounces back with strong effort Tuesday
Hendriks fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.
The 29-year-old righty had allowed an earned run on a pair of hits in his 2018 debut against the Angels last Saturday, so Tuesday's effort allowed him to gain a little early-season equilibrium. Hendriks has been serviceable across 123 appearances in his first two seasons in Oakland, amassing four wins, 26 holds and one save along the way. However, the long-ball issues that have plagued him frequently throughout his long career have also surfaced at times, as he's allowed 13 home runs over 128.2 innings during that span. Still blessed with a mid-90s fastball, Hendriks would naturally stand to see an uptick in multiple metrics if he can succeed at keeping the ball in the park more often this season.
