Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Clean inning in loss
Hendriks fired a scoreless sixth inning in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles.
The 28-year-old right-hander is enjoying a relatively rare stretch of consistency, as he hasn't given up an earned run in four straight appearances. While a modest sample, it's an encouraging sight, considering Hendriks was touched up for four runs apiece in two separate July outings and gave up three runs (two earned) in the two appearances prior to his current streak. His 3.00 ERA over seven August outings counts as his best monthly figure in that category since a dominant May in which he posted an impressive 1.46 figure.
More News
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Touched up in relief effort•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Unravels in extras•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Notches eighth hold Sunday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Eventful scoreless inning Monday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Logs seventh hold Friday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Notches third win Thursday•
-
Waivers: Lucas Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...