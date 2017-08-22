Hendriks fired a scoreless sixth inning in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles.

The 28-year-old right-hander is enjoying a relatively rare stretch of consistency, as he hasn't given up an earned run in four straight appearances. While a modest sample, it's an encouraging sight, considering Hendriks was touched up for four runs apiece in two separate July outings and gave up three runs (two earned) in the two appearances prior to his current streak. His 3.00 ERA over seven August outings counts as his best monthly figure in that category since a dominant May in which he posted an impressive 1.46 figure.