Hendriks cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Hendriks went unclaimed after throwing 11 disappointing innings with a 7.36 ERA. He'll return to the Athletics in an organizational depth role, but now that he's off the 40-man roster he's one step further from returning to the big leagues.

