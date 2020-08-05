Hendriks (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out one and earning the win Tuesday versus the Rangers.
Manager Bob Melvin called on Hendriks with the game tied at one after eight innings. Hendriks did his part, and a walk-off grand slam from Stephen Piscotty gave the reliever his first win of the year. Through 4.1 innings, the right-handed Hendriks has a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with eight strikeouts.
