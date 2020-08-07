Hendriks allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rangers.

Hendriks was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. After allowing a single to Shin-Soo Choo to lead off the frame, he quickly rebounded to slam the door shut via a strikeout and double play to earn his fourth save. Hendriks has pitched well to open the campaign, striking out nine across 6.1 innings and allowing just one earned run. He's among the most secure options for saves around the league.