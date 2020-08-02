Hendriks allowed one hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning of work for the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Hendriks struck out Evan White first before Shed Long got aboard with a single. Hendriks then retired Kyle Seager in a monster, 11-pitch at-bat and whiffed Austin Nola to complete the outing. The 31-year-old Hendriks is now 3-for-4 in save chances after a rough first outing of 2020.