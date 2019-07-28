Hendriks allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to close out Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Hendriks entered with a one-run lead and allowed a two-out single to Danny Santana sandwiched between strikeouts against Shin-soo Choo and Willie Calhoun. Hendriks has converted nine of 12 save chances while recording a 1.44 ERA in 56.1 innings this season.