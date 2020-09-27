Hendriks (3-1) took the loss during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with on strikeout and zero walks over 1.1 innings.

The right-hander delivered a clean seventh inning to help force extras, but he was unable to replicate that performance during the eighth and was tagged with his first loss of the season. Hendriks still boasts an impressive 1.78 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 37:3 K:BB over 25.1 innings while going 14-for-15 in save opportunities this season.