Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Designated for assignment
Hendricks was designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Hendriks has a 7.36 ERA in 11 innings for the Athletics this season. The eight-year vet has a mediocre 4.83 ERA in 393 career big-league innings, which could be enough for another team to take a shot on him on waivers.
