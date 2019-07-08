Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Earns fifth save
Hendriks picked up the save against Seattle on Sunday, pitching one inning and allowing one hit while striking out one batter.
The All-Star closer continued his dominant season, allowing a two-out single but nothing more to pick up his fifth save. Despite initial indications that he would return to a setup role with the return of Blake Treinen from the IL, Hendriks has been handed the ball in each of the last two save situations. He may have simply earned the position over Treinen by compiling a streak of 16.2 consecutive scoreless innings, during which time he has posted an eye-popping 28:2 K:BB.
