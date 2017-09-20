Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Earns first career save
Hendriks recorded the final two outs of Wednesday's win over the Tigers for his first career save. He struck out one batter.
Ryan Dull started the ninth with regular closer Blake Treinen unavailable after pitching each of the previous three days. Dull made a mess of things, allowing Detroit to cut the lead to one run, but Hendriks cleaned up and now has a 2.88 ERA in 29 second-half appearances. He probably won't see many more save chances this season, if any, but Hendriks is establishing himself as a top setup man with his performance since the All-Star break.
