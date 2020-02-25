Hendriks, who fired a scoreless third inning during which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded two strikeouts in a Cactus League loss to the Brewers on Monday, deployed a slight pause in his delivery with success during the outing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "Just something I can add in every now and then if I'm not feeling great or have an opportunity to take advantage of a hole," Hendriks said. "You can read guys' swings. Some have big leg kicks and you can throw that timing off a little bit."

The Athletics' closer needed just 12 pitches to get through his one frame, and his new delivery particularly paid dividends when facing David Freitas, who he froze on a 94 mph fastball for a called third strike. Hendriks only utilized the pause in his motion on certain pitches and emphasized he'll decide whether to implement it in the regular season based on what results he gets from it during spring. His next opportunity to experiment is expected to come Thursday versus the Rockies.