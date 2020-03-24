Hendriks generated a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across five innings over five appearances during Cactus League play.

The Athletics' closer was solid in spring training, and even with the suspension of play, he was able to get a good amount of work in. Hendriks focused on some delivery tweaks this offseason, and Chris Haft of MLB.com reports the veteran remains as hungry as ever to prove he's worthy of the ninth-inning job despite the fact he currently has a secure grip on it. "I don't want that role given to me," Hendriks said of the closer's label. "I want to earn it. I want to work for it. My personality type, I need to know that I'm working for something. Rather than being given something and getting complacent with it. I need to prove to everybody that I want this role, I want the job and I'm going to take it."