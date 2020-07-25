Hendriks was charged with a blown save after allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks over one inning in an extra-inning win over the Angels on Friday. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Hendriks was called on as expected in the ninth with the Athletics trying to protect a 3-2 lead, but he allowed a game-tying home run to Jason Castro after getting Albert Pujols on an inning-opening groundout. Hendriks was far from smooth the rest of the frame while allowing a single and issuing two walks, but he ultimately got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout of Shohei Ohtani. Hendriks and his fantasy managers will hope Friday's hiccup isn't a harbinger, considering the veteran closer blew seven of 32 save chances last season despite snagging his first career All-Star selection.