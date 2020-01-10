Play

Hendriks and the Athletics agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hendriks will more than double his salary from the previous season, a very deserved raise following his breakout campaign. In his ninth season in the majors, Hendriks improved his ERA from 4.13 to 1.80 and saw his strikeout rate jump from 21.2 percent to 37.4 percent. He saved 25 games and should be in line to save several more this season provided he can keep up a similar level of performance.

