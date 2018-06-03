Hendriks (groin, hip) allowed a hit -- a solo home run -- over one inning in Triple-A Nashville's loss to Round Rock on Saturday.

Hendriks gave up a homer to the first batter he faced, Tommy Joseph. However, he then settled down to retire the next three hitters, hitting 94-95 mph on multiple occasions during his 13 pitches, Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem reports. Hendriks has now thrown 23 pitches overall across his pair of rehab appearances, and it remains to be seen if he'll now be deemed ready for a big-league return after being sidelined since April 14.

