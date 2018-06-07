Hendriks allowed two earned runs on three walks over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. He struck out one.

The veteran made his first appearance since returning from an extended disabled list stint due to groin and hip issues, and he encountered issues with his control in his second and final frame. The two runs that went on his ledger crossed the plate after Hendriks had gotten the hook, but partly came about as a result of the three walks he'd issued to Delino DeShields, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nomar Mazara. Now that he's apparently back to health, Hendriks will look to gain a rhythm and improve on the unsightly 9.64 ERA and 2.79 WHIP he's generated across his first 4.2 innings this season.