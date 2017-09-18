Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Grabs 14th hold in victory
Hendriks notched his 14th hold in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies, pitching a clean sixth inning in which he notched a pair of strikeouts.
Hendriks got through his outing on a quick eight pitches and has been outstanding since early August, as he's allowed just one earned run over his last 15 appearances. The stretch has lowered his ERA over a full run from 5.67 to 4.55 and cemented Hendriks as a trusted right-handed option out of the bullpen for manager Bob Melvin. The 28-year-old has also compiled a stellar 73 strikeouts over 59.1 innings this season, keeping him viable in AL-only and deep mixed formats that count holds.
