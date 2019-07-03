Hendriks gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Twins.

The veteran reliever continues to get the job done while Blake Treinen (shoulder) is on the shelf, although Treinen is on track to rejoin the A's bullpen Wednesday. Hendriks now boasts a 1.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB through 46.2 innings on the year, with three wins and seven holds in 39 appearances to go along with his saves.