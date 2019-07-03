Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Grabs third save
Hendriks gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Twins.
The veteran reliever continues to get the job done while Blake Treinen (shoulder) is on the shelf, although Treinen is on track to rejoin the A's bullpen Wednesday. Hendriks now boasts a 1.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB through 46.2 innings on the year, with three wins and seven holds in 39 appearances to go along with his saves.
More News
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Notches second save•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: To fill temporary closer role•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Nabs win in relief•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Struggles as opener•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Named opener Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Stellar thus far in '19•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...