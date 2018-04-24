Hendriks (groin) received a platelet rich plasma injection and had a cyst removed from his hip Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

There had been some hope that Hendriks would be able to come off the disabled list Tuesday, as he became eligible April 24th. However, he'll remain on the shelf a bit longer as he deals with this recent setback. Information regarding his eventual activation should surface as his level of activity increases.