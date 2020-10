Hendriks was named the 2020 American League Reliever of the Year, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hendriks dominated in the shortnered campaign, maintaining a 1.78 ERA and 0.67 WHIP across 25.1 innings. He also racked up 14 saves, good for second in the league behind Brad Hand. Hendriks has proven to be one of the elite relievers in the league across the past two seasons by racking up saves while also recording elite ratios and strikeouts.