Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Impressive in first rehab outing
Hendriks (groin, hip) grabbed the win in Triple-A Nashville's victory over Round Rock on Thursday, firing a perfect sixth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.
It was the reliever's first rehab outing after a long recovery from both groin and hip issues. The veteran had no trouble with velocity, as Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem reports he hit 95 mph on the radar gun. Hendriks got through his one frame on just 10 pitches, so he's likely to log at least a couple of more appearances before being deemed ready for activation.
