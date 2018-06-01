Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Impressive in first rehab start
Hendriks (groin, hip) grabbed the win in Triple-A Nashville's victory over Round Rock on Thursday, firing a perfect sixth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.
It was the reliever's first rehab outing after a long recovery from both groin and hip issues. Hendriks got through his one frame on just 10 pitches, so he's likely to log at least a couple of more appearances before being deemed ready for activation.
