Hendriks fired a scoreless ninth inning in an extra-innings win over the Astros on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks while recording two strikeouts.

The closer filled a different role Friday, as he was asked to preserve a 2-2 tie in the ninth. Hendriks succeeded with relatively minimal trouble, needing just 10 pitches, nine which he threw for strikes, to retire four hitters, and recording swinging strikeouts of Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa to open the frame. The 31-year-old has not been scored on in six straight appearances after allowing a game-tying home run to Jason Castro on Opening Night against the Angels, but he still remains without a save on the campaign.