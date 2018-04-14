Hendricks (groin strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

He strained his right groin Friday, so this move was inevitable. Ryan Dull came off the DL in a corresponding move and will take Hendricks' place in the big-league bullpen. Hendricks gave up three runs with one strikeout in three innings this season prior to the injury

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories