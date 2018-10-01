The Athletics are expected to use Hendriks as their opening pitcher in Wednesday's American League wild-card game against the Yankees, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Oakland lacks a bona fide ace, so it appears the team will treat Wednesday's contest as a "bullpen game," allowing manager Bob Melvin to take advantage of his cadre of high-quality relief options to quiet a power-packed Yankees lineup. Hendriks served as an opener in eight of his 25 regular-season appearances, logging a 2.08 ERA and 7:3 K:BB across 8.2 innings in those outings.