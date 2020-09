Hendriks picked up the save against the Dodgers on Wednesday after tossing a perfect ninth inning that included one strikeout.

Hendriks was tasked with protecting a 6-4 lead in the ninth inning and did so with ease, retiring all three of his batters including a strikeout of Cody Bellinger. The 31-year-old right-hander has been phenomenal this season, sporting a 1.17 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 14 saves across 22 appearances.