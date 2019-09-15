Hendriks allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth inning, but recorded a strikeout and earned the save in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

Hendriks walked Willie Calhoun to begin the inning, but erased the mistake with a double play. Nomar Mazara then reached on a single, but Hendriks whiffed Danny Santana to escape unharmed. The closer is up to 22 saves for the year. He's tossed seven straight scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.59 for the year. Hendriks also boasts a 0.97 WHIP and 115:21 K:BB in 79.1 innings.