Hendriks (4-0) picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox after striking out one over one inning.

Hendriks has been nearly untouchable of late, surrendering just one run while striking out 31 over 21.1 innings since the beginning of June. He's also emerged as the Athletics' top option in save situations, racking up six saves over his last 10 appearances. The 30-year-old owns a sparkling 1.21 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 65 strikeouts over 52 frames this season.