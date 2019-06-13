Hendriks (3-0) fired two-thirds scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and a walk in a win over the Rays on Wednesday. He struck out two.

It was an eventful 18-pitch appearance for Hendriks, who entered the game with a pair of runners on in the seventh and ultimately allowed both to score on a double and infield single, respectively. However, both runs went on starter Brett Anderson's ledger, and although Hendriks was technically charged with a blown save, he was also the pitcher of record in the victory. The veteran is putting together what is arguably a career-best season, as he's now carrying a 1.69 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 37.1 innings.