Hendriks struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Royals.

He's now converted seven straight save chances in August without allowing a run, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.28 WHIP and dazzling 18:0 K:BB through 10.2 innings on the month. Hendriks came into the year with only one career save, but the 30-year-old reliever has proven he's more than up to the task since replacing Blake Treinen in the closer role.