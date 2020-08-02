Hendriks struck out one batter in a perfect 10th inning against the Mariners on Saturday en route to his second save of the season.

Hendriks got Tim Lopes to pop out on a bunt attempt before he retired the next two batters in more traditional fashion. The closer carousel is in full swing in MLB and Hendriks did blow a save in his first appearance of the year, but he has bounced back with two straight successful conversions.