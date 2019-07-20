Hendriks struck out three over 1.2 perfect innings to record his seventh save of the season in Friday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

He continues to give Blake Treinen no openings to reclaim the closer job in Oakland, not that Treinen is pitching well enough right now to be much of a threat. Hendriks has yet to blow a save since taking over in the ninth inning and he hasn't even given up a run since June 5, leading to a dazzling 1.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 68:17 K:BB through 53.2 innings on the year.