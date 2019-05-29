Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Named opener Wednesday
Hendriks will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Angels.
Hendriks has worked as an opener once this season, firing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and striking out one in that appearance. He'll likely pitch one or two innings Wednesday before giving way to Daniel Mengden, who figures to cover the bulk of innings.
