Hendriks (groin) will throw off the mound next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hendriks will get back on the mound for the first time since hitting the DL on April 14 with a groin strain. The right-hander resumed throwing a week after his injury, but he required a procedure to remove a cyst from his hip near the end of April. There still isn't a concrete timetable for his return, but an activation once the Athletics return home May 22 seems to be a reasonable date.