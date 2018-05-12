Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Nearing mound work
Hendriks (groin) will throw off the mound next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hendriks will get back on the mound for the first time since hitting the DL on April 14 with a groin strain. The right-hander resumed throwing a week after his injury, but he required a procedure to remove a cyst from his hip near the end of April. There still isn't a concrete timetable for his return, but an activation once the Athletics return home May 22 seems to be a reasonable date.
More News
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Yet to resume throwing off mound•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Has cyst removed Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Making progress from adductor strain•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Lands on DL with groin strain•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Strains groin Friday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Bounces back with strong effort Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...