Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Next rehab appearance set
Hendriks (groin, hip) will make a rehab appearance out of the bullpen for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.
Hendriks was credited with the win Thursday after getting through an efficient one-inning outing on just 10 pitches. The veteran's near-two-month-long stay on the disabled list is likely nearing its end, with Saturday's appearance potentially his last in the minors before activation.
