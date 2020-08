Hendriks struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Rangers on Wednesday en route to his 10th save of the season.

With that, Hendriks is back in sole possession of the MLB saves lead. The right-hander blew a save in his first appearance of the 2020 season, but he has been unbelievable since with only one run and six hits allowed in his last 15 appearances (15.1 innings), going 10-for-10 in save chances and earning two wins along the way.