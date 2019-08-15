Hendriks gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 9-5 win over the Giants.

After a rough ending to July, the Oakland closer has been flawless so far in August, converting all four of his save chances with a 0.00 ERA and 11:0 K:BB through five innings. Hendriks continues to outpitch Blake Treinen by a wide margin, and it seems unlikely the duo will switch roles again this season.