Hendriks struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Astros.

He's converted 11 of 12 save chances since the beginning of August, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and incredible 33:0 K:BB through 18 innings over that stretch. Hendricks' emergence as the A's closer has been a key component in their hunt for a playoff berth, and the club now sits in the second AL wild-card spot -- a half-game ahead of Cleveland, and a half-game back of the Rays for home-field advantage in the play-in contest.