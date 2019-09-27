Hendriks struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save against Seattle on Thursday.

Hendriks was summoned to protect a two-run lead and made quick work of the Mariners, firing 10 of 13 pitches for strikes and whiffing two batters. The right-hander has held opponents scoreless in 21 of his last 24 appearances, converting 16 of 18 save opportunities over that stretch. He has emerged as one of baseball's most dominant closers in 2019, posting a 1.60 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 123:21 K:BB over 84.1 innings.