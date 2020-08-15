Hendriks earned his sixth save of the season in Friday's game against the Giants, pitching a scoreless inning while striking out the side.

Hendriks came out firing in the bottom of the 10th, as he struck out the side and only needed 13 pitches -- 10 strikes -- to get the job done. This was Hendriks' sixth save in seven opportunities and has allowed runs in just two of his 10 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 14.8 K/9 in 10.1 innings in 2020.