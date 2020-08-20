Hendriks earned his eighth save of the season Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after pitching a scoreless ninth, striking out one.

Hendriks has gone 8-for-8 in save opportunities after blowing his first chance of the season, and he has also recorded four straight appearances without allowing a run or a hit. The 31-year-old right-hander is sporting a 0.90 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 10 innings in 10 appearances this month.