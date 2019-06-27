Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Notches second save
Hendriks had one strikeout and allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save Wednesday at St. Louis.
Hendriks gave up a one-out double to Marcell Ozuna but quickly recorded the final two outs to close out the game. The 30-year-old has a 1.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB through 44.1 innings and will continue to serve as Oakland's closer while Blake Treinen (shoulder) remains sidelined.
