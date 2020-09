Hendriks picked up the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over Houston, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a baserunner.

The right-hander has now tossed a scoreless frame three days in a row, picking up a pair of saves and a win along the way. Hendriks has a remarkable 30:3 K:BB to go along with a 1.33 ERA and a major-league leading 12 saves.