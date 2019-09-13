Hendriks earned the save against Houston on Thursday, pitching one scoreless inning and giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Hendriks made things interesting by allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base, but a crucial strikeout of George Springer followed by a flyout and another whiff helped the 30-year-old preserve his 21st save. Hendriks went through a rough patch at the end of July in which he blew three out of four save opportunities but has recovered to convert 12 of 13 chances since the start of August. He has been a revelation in his first season as a closer, posting a 1.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 114:20 K:BB in 78.1 innings.