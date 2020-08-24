Hendriks (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning and did not allow a baserunner to earn the win Sunday against the Angels.

Hendriks was called upon to keep the game tied in extra innings. He made quick work of the Angels, retiring the side in order on just 11 pitches. The Athletics scored in the bottom of the inning to record the walk-off win, providing Hendriks with his second victory of the season. He's been strong throughout the campaign, racking up a 21:3 K:BB with a 1.17 ERA and nine saves across 15.1 innings.